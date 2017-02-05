Lady Gaga’s Loose Curls & Crystal Eye Mask At Super Bowl

After months of rehearsal, Lady Gaga’s big halftime gig is finally here, and she rocked it with sparkly makeup and big platinum hair!

Lady Gaga looked gorgeous at the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show! She had sequin eye crystals around her eyes that looked like a superhero mask! But then, later in the show, it mysteriously disappeared and transformed into a gorgeous cat eye. She also rocked a bold red lip.

Her hair was done by her go-to stylist Frederic Aspiras, who used Matrix products. At first, it was in a twisted updo, not to interfere with her dancing (or flying through the air)! But then, she pulled out a pin and her curls came down!

Of course, her body looked AMAZING in her bejeweled bodysuit. She told Michael Strahan: “I work out a lot. I also do the VersaClimber while I sing. I sing while I do it. I sing the show while I’m doing it. The show is full-on cardio. My performances most of the time are. It’s cardio while singing.”

We are obsessed with her!

Lady Gaga said leading up to her performance: “It will be special, because, you know, I’ve been planning this since I was four, so I know exactly what I’m going to do.”

Lady Gaga actually performed at the 2016 Super Bowl as well. There, she sang the National Anthem with her platinum locks styled in a bouffant hairstyle. She rocked red sequin eye makeup to match her red sequin suit!

For extra more drama and flair, she rocked a blue sequin mani. She always delivers in the glam department!

Her patriotic style was perfect for her performance and obviously got her a return ticket to the 2017 game!

HollywoodLifers, were you loving Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl beauty?