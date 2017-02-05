Kitten Bowl Recap: Home & Family Felines Win The Trophy & Twitter Loves It — See Tweets

Courtesy of Crown Media

Kitten Bowl IV made everyone a winner from the viewers to cats because it was just so darn adorable and Twitter had an absolute field day over it!

Kitten Bowl IV absolutely surpassed expectations in terms of adorable kitties! Before watching Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots going up against the Atlanta Falcons, the Last Hope Lions, Boomer’s Bobcats, Northshore Bengals, and the Home & Family Felines took the field on Sunday Feb. 5. While Home & Family Felines ended up with the win, everyone cats included went home a winner and not even snow storm could slow these kitties down.

The Kitten Bowl was most definitely a joyous occasion that you could not watch without a huge smile on your face. All the kitties gave the game their all and were definitely tuckered out by the final whistle. DeMarco Purry tried to get creative with a football on a motorized car, but the ref was not having it. Too sweet! It was a super heartwarming way to pass the hours leading up to the Super Bowl. Fans went crazy on Twitter over the best Kitten Bowl ever!

Twitter absolutely loved the Kitten Bowl (obviously). “I’ve never watched Kitten Bowl before. This commentary, the names & cute freakin’ baby cats is everything I never knew I needed in my life,” one user wrote. The hilarious cat puns had everyone cracking up. How can you not love commentary like, “Hairy Fitzgerald tries to sniff out a play on defense?”

I've never watched #KittenBowl before. This commentary, the names & cute freakin' baby cats is everything I never knew I needed in my life. — Last Mandy Standing (@LastMandy) February 5, 2017

i enjoy watching football & all (honestly, truly) but srsly all i care about rn is the #PuppyBowlXIII & #KittenBowl don't @ me — d (@dxri__) February 5, 2017

All these cat puns 😹#KittenBowl — Tennessee Tuna 🏔 (@_mirandacarson_) February 5, 2017

Gotta love slow motion kitten cam #KittenBowl — Becky (@punkybex15) February 5, 2017

Watching the #KittenBowl is a pawsitively meowvelous way to spend Superbowl Sunday. Purrfect plays by the catletes. — Branan Dakota (@BrananDakota) February 5, 2017

So hard to care about people playing football when there's the #kittenbowl — Bev Kangas (@chipmunk22bdk) February 5, 2017

#KittenBowl the only Bowl allowed in my house today!! — 🌞OhSoHappyDonna🌞 (@BaileyDonkster) February 5, 2017

The best part of the Kitten Bowl is that all the kittens are adopted #CatsOfTwitter #KittenBowl — Smokey and Minou (@SmokeyMinou) February 5, 2017

The Last Hope Lion’s quartercat Tony Slo-Mo had cat-tastic day with a win in the playoffs. The Felines had a great start against the Bobcats to try to repeat their championship win from last year and they did! Props to Cuddles for an impressive interception. Meanwhile Hairy Fitzgerald charmed everyone with his purr-fect moves. How precious!



