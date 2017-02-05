Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Will Star In Tyga & Kanye’s Sexy Video For ‘Feel Me’

Courtesy of Snap Chat

Why not keep it all in the family, right? Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian hinted to some late-night shooting on Snapchat the other day, and now we know what they were doing! It looks like the ladies will be starring in the music video for Kanye and Tyga’s latest collab ‘Feel Me!’

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Kim Kardashian, 36, are clearly their significant others’ muses when it comes to visuals for music videos. So, it makes perfect sense that for Kanye West and Tyga’s latest musical collaboration for the song “Feel Me,” Kylie and Kim are central figures in the music video.

The two ladies hinted at a secret, overnight project on Snapchat last week. Kim apparently filmed her part in New York City, but the filming is still ongoing. Knowing Kanye, this will be a big production.

The single, which dropped on New Years Eve, includes many intimate details about the Kardashian-Jenner family lifestyle. “Kylie Jenner thick, you gotta feel me/”Happy birthday, here’s a Benz,” feel me?” Tyga and Kanye rap. Obviously, the two are referring to Tyga’s luxurious 19th birthday present to Kylie — a $200,000 Maybach Mercedes Benz. They don’t forget about Kim, don’t worry. Later in the hit, they sing, “Kim K thick, you gotta feel me/At the dealership like what’s the dealy?”

The sisters’ appearances won’t be the first time they’ve joined their S.O’s in music videos. Kim famously straddled Kanye on a bike in the music video for his hit single “Bound 2.” Kylie was featured in Tyga’s music video for “Stimulated” back in mid-2015, when the two first went public with their relationship. We can’t imagine what is going to go down in the “Feel Me” video, but we can already say that it will definitely be sexy.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the “Feel Me” video to come out? Let us know!

