Julian Edelman’s Miraculous Catch Sets Up Game-Tying Patriots Touchdown

Incredible! What an amazing play. Julian Edelman made a wild catch, late the in the 4th quarter of the Super Bowl, shocking NFL fans all over the world. Keep reading to see the incredible play by the Patriots.

Super Bowl 51 broke wide open when New England receiver Julian Edelman, 30, grabbed the rock off off two Falcons defenders, saved it from falling on the floor and made an amazing catch setting up a game-tying touchdown! The crazy championship game, on Feb. 5th, at NRG Stadium, in Houston, Texas, was full of fireworks before, during and after the game. The New England Patriots, led by the handsome quarterback Tom Brady, 39 had there hands full against the underdog Matt Ryan, 31, and his Atlanta Falcons, but thanks to Julian, they pulled off the impossible. Check out the amazing play!

sonofthebronx: Julian Edelman makes amazing catch Fox Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons https://t.co/6RYzB48EZk pic.twitter.com/qLUsInFQbC — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 6, 2017

These two teams had amazing seasons to get into this big game. The Patriots had big wins in the postseason against the Texans and the Steelers to earn their spot in the Super Bowl. The Falcons road to the Super Bowl was equally challenging. Atlanta had to climb over the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers to win the right to battle New England in the championship game.

Despite the rough roads to enter into the Super Bowl, no play may be remembered more than when Julian grabbed the epic catch setting up the touchdown and overtime. Crazy. It is plays like that which make everyone keep coming back and watching every game and every down. We love it!

what are your thoughts on this amazing Super Bowl and Julian's amazing catch? Are you a big fans of the Patriots or the Falcons? What was your favorite moment in the big game?

