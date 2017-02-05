Jamie Lynn Spears: Fans Send Her Love After Daughter Maddie’s ATV Accident

Courtesy of Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears’ eight-year-old daughter Maddie remains in ‘extremely serious’ condition due to an ATV accident on Feb. 5. After the disheartening news made its rounds, fans began flooding the star with love and support. See the sweet messages.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 25, is sadly going through a very tough time right now. Her daughter Maddie Aldridge, 8, was badly injured during a freak ATV accident on Feb. 5, and her condition is “extremely serious.” Fans were obviously heartbroken by the devastating news, taking to social media to send their love and support. One fan sweetly wrote, “Sending my prayers to @jamielynnspears right now! So sad to hear about your little girl’s accident, hope she recovers soon,” while another added, “Keeping Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter in my thoughts :(.”

Sending my prayers to @jamielynnspears right now! So sad to hear about your little girl's accident, hope she recovers soon 🙏🏻 — Fernanda Parentoni (@nandaparentoni) February 6, 2017

Everyone stop and pray for @jamielynnspears and her daughter Maddie right now. It's serious. Please. Pray. Omg. Please be okay baby girl. — Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) February 6, 2017

im feeling very hated right now and jamie lynn's daughter is in the hospital this is the worst night ive had in a long time — aaron (@aaronwbu) February 6, 2017

Keeping Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter in my thoughts :( — emily (@irIemily) February 6, 2017

Sending all of my prayers and good vibes to you @jamielynnspears and your sweet Maddie. 💛 — Emily Kishler (@emily_kishler) February 6, 2017

Positive, healing thoughts are going out to Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddi who was in an ATV accident and is in bad shape. — Marissa 💚 (@cvglegacyteam) February 6, 2017

Maddie was on a Polaris off-road vehicle in Kentwood, Lousiana, when it shockingly flipped over. After being submerged under water and falling unconscious, Jamie’s little girl had to be airlifted to a hospital. Jamie Lynn was reportedly not with her daughter when the freak accident happened during a hunting expedition. “She’s got to be losing her mind. Maddie grew up riding ATVs. Something must have gone way wrong,” a source tells Us Weekly. Poor thing!

Jamie Lynn got pregnant with sweet Maddie when she was only 16-years-old with her then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. The two still work together to co-parent their adorable daughter, but she is now married to Jamie Watson, whom she tied the knot with in 2014.

Jamie previously gushed about her cute daughter, voicing how she even shares a special bond with all of her family members. “Maddie loves her Aunt Britney [Spears] songs,” Jamie told Glamour. “She just loves the whole dress-up thing that goes with it. She loves dancing and singing and all of that. I definitely think music is in her genes.” We’re keeping them all in our thoughts.

