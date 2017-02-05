Idris Elba Quitting Hollywood For Kickboxing – Claims Celeb Culture Damages His Psyche

REX/Shuttertock

Say it ain’t so! Idris Elba might be making a career change and move on to professional kickboxing and the reason why will shock you!

What is happening? Could Idris Elba, 43, be leaving the acting life behind? The actor who gave audiences such memorable performances as Stringer Bell on HBO’s The Wire and his Golden Globe winning performance as a troubled detective in the BBC’s Luther says he’s thinking about stepping back from the acting gig.

“I try not to watch my own stuff or read what’s said about me. It helps me to stay grounded,” he told British magazine Closer. “I concentrate on things like my music and DJ-ing; things like that have nothing to do with acting. Celebrity culture can damage your psyche; if you believe what’s said about you, you’re floating on Cloud 9, which isn’t real.”

Test who you really are and what really hurts you. Test those around you, see who sticks around when it gets uncomfortable or trying. Peel back your skin and reveal who you are to those that claim they know you. See what happens if you fail. Everybody loves a winner. Do something outside of your confidence zone. Be. @discovery_uk A photo posted by 7dub (@7dub) on Nov 3, 2016 at 8:44am PDT

Idris explained he reminds himself to stay humble despite his enormous success. “I’m no different to anybody else; I just happen to be in the public eye,” he said. He has definitely been spending more time training for the ring after a successful fight back in October 2016, which he won. Props! He’s even filmed a documentary called “Fighter” about his journey.

Idris’s mom even attended the match and could not help worrying about her son. How sweet is that? “In between rounds I could hear her saying things like: ‘Drink some water, don’t let him kick you in the head, what are you doing this for? Do you need your asthma inhaler?’ I was like, ‘Mom, please be quiet!’” he said with a laugh. Aw that’s just so sweet! Well we’re hoping Idris keeps having fun with his music and in the ring, but still manages to find time for an occasional movie or TV role.

