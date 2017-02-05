Hyundai Throws Massive Super Bowl Viewing Party For U.S. Troops In Patriotic Game Ad

Amazing! Hyundai let our America troops overseas be the stars of their Super Bowl 51 ad, filming it after the game got underway. We’ve got the details on how three lucky soliders got to hop into pods and watch the game as if they were there with their families at NRG stadium in Houston.

Incredible! Hyundai debuted their Super Bowl 51 ad at the end of the New England Patriots versus Atlanta Falcons game, and they didn’t start filming until after the big game was underway. The car company threw a viewing party for the event at a U.S. military installation in Poland where they put up giant TV screens and everything else our troops needed to watch the Super Bowl in style. Three lucky soldiers were selected to view it in individual 360-degree immersive pods that let them feel just like they were there in person in a luxury box at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

The 90 second ad was filmed just after kickoff, with all three soldiers getting to see their families there at the big game. It’s like they were there with them and the ad was so incredibly heartfelt!

“Believe me, that wasn’t an easy comment to make to the NFL,” says Eric Springer, chief creative officer of the ad agency Innocean USA. “It caused them to go back on their heels until they heard the idea. And then they said: ‘Yeah, it makes total sense.’” He added, “This is not a stunt. It’s in the soul of the brand.”

The company definitely knows a thing or two about making Super Bowl ads that are total winners. In 2016, they featured comedian Kevin Hart, 37, giving a hard time to a young man taking his TV daughter on a first date. He handed over his keys to a Hyundai Genesis and proceeded to use their car finder app to follow them all over town, hilariously harassing the poor guy at every turn! Now they’ve completely outdone themselves by filming, editing and airing a commercial while the game was going on live!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Hyundai’s patriotic Super Bowl ad?