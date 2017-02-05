Grab the tissues! Google Home’s commercial for the Super Bowl was all about diverse American families at it’s core, and let’s be honest — the message could not have come at a better time.

One of the first things you see in Google Home‘s Super Bowl 51 spot is a gay pride flag, flying high over the front porch of a small home. You almost wouldn’t know it was a commercial, until the men, women and families coming inside their various different homes start talking to the tiny device. We watch as one woman has the device turn on the lights in her home the second she walks inside a dimly lit foyer, and a moment later a man asks Google Home to turn up the music as he entertains guests.

But it doesn’t end there. A little girl runs down the hallway into her father’s arms when he comes home from what we can only assume was a long day of work, and in another home a pregnant woman and her husband welcome their extended family members inside. Google’s message? That the “Home” device isn’t just a device, it’s part of the family — whether that family is packed with kids, still growing, or just a single, independent person.

What’s the love about the commercial is that it really takes viewers inside so many different homes, apartments and more. It reminds us that not every family is the same, that not everyone lives the way we or has the same kind of family we do, and that it’s America’s diversity that really, truly defines the country. Considering everything happening with President Donald Trump, 70, in the office, between his “Muslim ban” and trying to build a wall to divide us from our neighboring country, Mexico, Google Home’s ad was a much needed reminder of what’s really important.

