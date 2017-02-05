Gisele Bündchen Rocks Casual Jeans & Patriots Jersey At Super Bowl 51

Courtesy of Instagram

Gisele Bündchen looked absolutely gorgeous at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5th at NRG Stadium, in Houston, Texas. Even though the entire night was all about her husband & quarterback of the Patriots, Tom Brady, the supermodel still managed to steal the show. We loved Gisele’s outfit at the game, did you?

Even though Super Bowl 51 was all about the football players, it was supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, 36, that stole the spotlight! Gisele cheered on her husband, Tom Brady, 39, the quarterback of the New England Patriots, as he played against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium, in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 5th. If there’s one thing we love about Gisele, it’s that she always dresses the part and never goes overboard with her outfit because she’s strictly there to support her husband. This time Gisele opted to wear light-wash skinny jeans, black sneakers, and a Patriots jersey.

Gisele always rocks some sort of casual but chic outfit to Tom’s games. When the Patriots were in the Super Bowl in 2015, Gisele wore a Patriots t-shirt with a red Rails plaid button down, a leather jacket tied around her waist, and jeans. The best part is, though, she did not wear a drop of makeup and still looked flawless.

We love that Gisele is just a normal wife when it comes to Tom’s games. Even though she’s the world’s most famous super model, she never tries to overshadow her famous QB husband and we think it is so sweet. When the Patriots won the Conference Championship she posted an adorable pic of her and Tom wearing the fan baseball hats and she’s hiding her face and pointing to him, proving that it’s all about him — how adorable is that!?

Gisele’s outfit was perfect and we love her look from head-to-toe! What did you guys think of her game day look — did you love it as much as we did?

