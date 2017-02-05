George H. W. & Barbara Bush Look Great While Kicking Off Super Bowl With Coin Toss

Looking good, Mr. President and Mrs. First Lady! Everything’s bigger in Texas, so for Super Bowl 51, the NFL pulled out the big guns for the pre-game coin toss. George H. W. Bush, along with Barbara Bush, did the honors on Feb. 5, with the Atlanta Falcons winning the toss!

Though the 41st president of the United States was technically born in Milton, Massachusetts, George H. W. Bush, 92, will forever be known as one of Texas’s favorite sons. So, it’s no wonder he was selected to officiate the coin toss ahead of Super Bowl 51 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 5. He was joined by his wife, Barbara Bush, 91, for the pre-game ritual.

The New England Patriots picked “Heads,” but after George H.W. flipped the coin, the ref ruled it came up “Tails.” Atlanta chose to receive at the start of the second half, meaning New England would receive the ball at the start of the game!

President George H. W. Bush tosses the coin for #SB51! atlantafalcons win the toss and defer! https://t.co/CV6gGCtzXL — NewsCenter HQ (@NewsCenterHQ) February 5, 2017

#SuperBowl good to see President George H.W. Bush at the coin toss #SuperBowlLI pic.twitter.com/CFIoiMFLSp — Kevin Parikh (@kplegacy) February 5, 2017

It should be amazing that both Bushes made it to this game. They were recently released from Houston Methodist Hospital after coming down with pneumonia. The former President made a miraculous recovery, and was able to go home on Jan. 30. Barbara was admitted shortly after her husband as a precaution for bronchitis, but both were given a clean bill of health.

George H. W. wasn’t going to let a stay in the hospital prevent him from making the big game. He’s far too excited to let an opportunity like this pass! He tweeted (yes, the 92-year-old former president is active on twitter) a gif of a spinning coin on Feb. 1. “Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl,” he added.

It was that can do spirit which made George H. W. the perfect candidate for this important job. “President Bush is the most goal-oriented person you can meet. When he sets a goal out there on the horizon, it’s almost like he wills himself to achieve it,” Jim McGrath, a spokesperson for the family, told the Houston Chronicle. “They feel great. They’ve been taking it easy since they’ve both been discharged from the hospital – saving up their strength. They’re just fired up and didn’t want to overexert themselves and risk not being able to make it. They’re so focused on this and so proud of their hometown.”

