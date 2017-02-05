Whoa. The brand-new ‘Empire’ trailer that debuted during the Super Bowl was INSANE. Cookie beats Lucious with a baseball bat, leaving him bloody and completely shocked. Is this the beginning of the end of the Lyon family?

Don’t mess with Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson)! Especially you, Lucious (Terrence Howard). Cookie, who was clearly inspired by The Walking Dead’s Negan, takes a bat to Lucious’ head in Empire’s Super Bowl trailer, and our jaws are still on the floor. Cookie leaves Lucious on the floor amidst broken glass and his own blood. She walks away with the bat swinging.

Lucious gets up off the floor only to see Cookie shattering Empire’s memorable records on the wall. What in the heck happened?! “None of this would exist without me!” Cookie screams at Lucious in the trailer. “You built this company on my back, and you wanna erase me?”

We’ve always known Cookie and Lucious’ relationship is twisted and complicated, but they’re taking it to a whole new level. These two have a lot of love (and hate) for one another. The trailer ends with Cookie and a bloodied Lucious leaning in for a kiss! It looks like these two will be reigniting their romance, but will it be their downfall?

Empire season 3 returns March 22 on FOX after a months-long hiatus. After watching this Super Bowl trailer, it was definitely worth the wait. Eva Longoria will be making a guest appearance in the second half of the season as Charlotte Frost, the powerful director of a state gaming commission. Charlotte is not to be messed with — she’s got a dark side! Watch out, Lucious! Rumer Willis and Nia Long will also be guest starring.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the latest Empire trailer? Let us know!