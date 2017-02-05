Donald Trump Gushes Over Tom Brady After Miraculous Comeback Super Bowl Victory

REX/Shutterstock

Just in case there was any question who President Donald Trump was rooting for in Super Bowl 51, he just gave us his answer. Keep reading for how he heaped praise on New England quarterback pal Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick for their amazing overtime victory.

There’s nothing like having the Oval Office’s stamp of approval for the New England Patriots in their ridiculous come from behind overtime victory in Super Bowl 51. President Donald Trump, 70, immediately offered up his congratulations to quarterback Tom Brady, 39, for how he led his team from a game long deficit to force overtime and take it all in a 34-28 triumph. Tom Terrific became the NFL’s all-time winning Super Bowl QB with a remarkable five rings, and the tycoon has always been one of his biggest supporters.

In a tweet immediately after their huge victory, the billionaire said, “What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!” We know he’s good buddies with Tom, but he also gave shout outs to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, 64, and the team’s owner Robert Kraft, 75, who helped put together the amazing dynasty that the team has had since 2001 with the QB and coach pairing.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Donald has always been one of Tom’s biggest supporters, especially through his Deflategate scandal. Before he ran for president, the tycoon always rallied to number 12’s side as being the ultimate “winner.” Tom returned the favor by wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat during Donald’s presidential run. Normally athletes stay out of things like politics so that it doesn’t divide their fan base, but in Tom’s case, they are personal pals. Donald is happy that with Tom’s five Super Bowl Championships, he’s backed WINNERS!

