Trump ‘Sticks Up’ For BFF Tom Brady & Says Patriots Will Win Super Bowl

America rocks! The President of the United States, Donald Trump, took time out of his busy schedule to weigh-in on the the Super Bowl and his ‘friend,’ Tom Brady. Keep reading to hear who the Prez has in the big game!

What a surprise! Donald Trump, 70, President of the United States, is choosing The New England Patriots to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, ‘by 8 points!’ Wow, that is a bold prediction since the Pats are only favored by about 3. The President sat down to talk with Bill O’Reilly for an interview that aired on FOX on Feb. 5th, before Super Bowl 51, and had all kinds of things to say about the NFL championship game.

During the interview the President also shared, “I like Bob Kraft, I like Coach Belichick and Tom Brady is my friend. They are taking a lot of heat but they are also getting a lot of popularity out of it. I think they are going to do very well, Tom is a winner, he is going to win, the coach is a great coach. There is less pressure on the Patriots, because they have been there. You have to stick up for your friends, right?” Then the President made his bold prediction. “I hate to make predictions, but I will say the Patriots will win by 8 points!” You heard it here first people!

The New England Patriots may not need the President’s luck because Tom and his team are good! Even though Tom’s favorite target, Rob Gronkowski, is sitting on the sideline with an injury, the Pats QB still has plenty of options open to keep the Falcons defense guessing during this epic showdown at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Tom and his coach Bill Belichick have combined for 4 Super Bowl championships dating back to 2001.

No matter who wins, this should be an incredible game full of plenty of touchdowns and lots of LOL commercials. Both teams battled hard to reach the Super Bowl but only one can walk away with the victory. Despite his controversial and short time in the White House, it was interesting to see the President share his thoughts on the big game.

