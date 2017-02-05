Trump Compared To Hitler In Phone Call To Angela Merkel As Bannon Eggs Him on

Courtesy of NBC

When art imitates life! ‘SNL’ delivered laughs with a politically charged cold open on Feb. 4, suitably mocking Donald Trump’s latest controversies! For tonight’s episode, Alec Baldwin takes on some of Trump’s most cringe-worthy moments of the week, with Steve Bannon as the grim reaper over his shoulder.

The talented cast of Saturday Night Live came well prepared for the highly anticipated Feb. 4 show, kicking off with a satirical sketch that criticized President Donald Trump, 70. For tonight’s cold open, Alec Baldwin, 58, put on his red power tie and best sour-pussed interpretation, with Trump’s senior advisor, Steve Bannon, as the grim reaper over his shoulder.

The dynamic duo kicked off their “after-hours” pow-wow by calling the Australian Prime Minister, with whom Trump had a notoriously fiery conversation with this week. “Hello, it’s the Donald,” Alec said in his flawless impersonation. When the Prime Minister said he heard there was a lot of “blowback surrounding Trump’s Muslim Ban,” Alec perfectly responded spewing off some “alternative facts.” “No, everyone loved it. I had to do it because of that huge massacre at Bowling Green. So many people died, but they’re lucky because they don’t have to see how horrible The Apprentice is.” Ha!

The grim reaper is over Trump’s shoulder the whole time, egging him on to continue to make uninformed, radical political decisions. After trying to trick the Mexican president into paying for the infamous wall, Trump then calls Germany’s Angela Merkel, played by Kate McKinnon.

“Is this my sweet Barack? I miss you!” a breathless Merkel answered the phone. “No, it’s Donald,” Alec said in his token Trump voice. Merkel sighed, as Trump vented about the press mis-reporting his inauguration numbers and claimed he would one day write a book about his “struggle” and call it “my struggle.” “How do you say ‘My Struggle,’ in German?” Alec inquired, before Merkel hung up on him. If you’re unaware, Adolf Hitler’s book, Mein Kampf, translates to My Struggle. What a comparison.

It’s certainly been an interesting week, to say the least, after Donald signed an excessive vetting order which banned refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days. Mass protests took place across the nation, giving the NBC comedy sketch series plenty to tackle.

SNL also went the extra mile for the post-inauguration show, having Beck Bennett portray Vladimir Putin in the opening sketch. While discussing Trump’s Inauguration Day, the shirtless actor gazed into the camera with a candid confession. “Donald, let’s talk as friends. You’re not off to a great start man. I thought you’d be better at this. However, I’m glad to see so many people showed up to your inauguration. Oh wait, that’s the Women’s March.” He then blasted Donald’s small crowd size, saying, “if you’re going to lie, don’t make it so obvious!”

Fans were definitely looking forward to the Feb. 4 episode, since Twilight actress Kristen Stewart, 26, served as the superstar host for the first time. On top of that, Alessia Cara, 20, stopped by Rockefeller Plaza in New York City to perform two of her hit singles on the iconic 8H stage! Ed Sheeran will be appearing next week, while Alec takes the hosting reigns. We’re in!

HollywoodLifers, did YOU crack up at SNL‘s cold open sketch tonight? Let us know!

