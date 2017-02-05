Hey there celebrity sports fans! Stars who are diehard football fanatics lost their minds cheering for their favorite team on the sidelines at Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas on Feb 5. See Simone Biles, Shaq, Mark Wahlberg and more celebs who came out to support their favorite teams.

Stars may lead glamorous lives most of the time, but on Feb. 5 they came out in droves to scream and shout just like normal fans during the showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas.

Everyone from Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, 19, to beloved actor Mark Wahlberg, 45, was there to watch the big game and we have the pics to prove it! Of course, the always stunning Lady Gaga, 30, was front and center during the game, but that was a total given seeing as she was ready to rock the NRG Stadium at halftime with a totally breathtaking performance.

Many of the celebs in attendance were just general sports fans, but several who made the trek to Houston are diehard supporters of either the Falcons or Patriots and, man, did they let their flags fly for their team! Check out pics of stars like Usher, 38, and Harry Connick Jr., 49, having a blast at the bowl in the gallery above. Whether they were totally decked out head to toe in fan gear, like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele Bundchen, or dressed to the nines, like Shaq, they were all ready to party!

Seeing our favorite celebrities enjoy the Falcons vs. Patriots game as much as we did definitely added to the fun of Super Bowl 51. We can’t wait to see who comes out to support their team (and in what crazy way) next year!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb were you most excited to see at Super Bowl 51? Give us all your thoughts below!