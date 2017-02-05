SLAAAAY! Lady Gaga, as expected, totally killed the Super Bowl 51 halftime show on Feb. 5! The dancing, singing, and epic fireworks show is now driving tons of celebrities to Twitter, including veteran Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Joe Biden and MORE!

Lady Gaga, 30, literally made us go gaga during the Super Bowl 51 halftime show. Our jaws were practically stapled to the floor as we watched endless surprises unravel on stage in amazement. Gaga’s best Joanne and The Fame mashups had everybody in the crowd singing along, her dance moves were on POINT, and of course her fashion was out of this world. Wherever the “Million Reasons” singer goes, expect the unexpected. Of course we’re not the only ones totally obsessed with her performance. Ariana Grande, Lauren Bushnell and MORE couldn’t refrain from gushing over Gaga!

Lady Gaga — best halftime show ever! #SB51 — Jerry Springer (@jerryspringer) February 6, 2017

🏈 VOCALS, POWER AND SUCH BEAUTIFUL ENERGY 🏈 that was so special @ladygaga ♡ congratulations and… https://t.co/jE4EGQjk7e — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 6, 2017

@ladygaga The mic drop said it all ! Incredible! 💥 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 6, 2017

Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me — and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs pic.twitter.com/ZOva2lpAOZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 6, 2017

I'm gagging over @ladygaga and her halftime show. She was everything. Creative and fearless and inclusive. Loved. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 6, 2017

Congratulations @ladygaga on that absolutely amazing Super-Bowl halftime performance! Katy & Gaga have the best performances to date 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/yStiNGUfRd — KATY PERRY (@ktpurry_) February 6, 2017

Omg Just saw super bowl half time. @ladygaga killed it! Sang so strong too. Was so good I cried. So aesome!! Xxx — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) February 6, 2017

Umm… @ladygaga just destroyed any #HalftimeShow I've seen in a looooong time! Great job dancers and choreographers too 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) February 6, 2017

One more box checked on the GOAT list. Brilliance from @ladygaga as always. Mic drop and diving catch? #everything — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) February 6, 2017

I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga 🙌🏻 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 6, 2017

Ok Lady Gaga, nice job – good to see they didn't take the country ALL the way back. #SB51 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga is amazing — Lauren Bushnell (@LaurenBushnell3) February 6, 2017

It takes a lot of courage to do what Lady Gaga is. Just seeing her flawlessly doing that shit that high in the air makes me wanna puke lol — Rob Dyke (@TheRobDyke) February 6, 2017

Since the Super Bowl is one of the most televised events in US history, the halftime show ALWAYS brings in mixed opinions. But for the most part, everyone seemed to love Gaga, who was also joined by Tony Bennett, and Luke Bryan. Gaga’s good friend Tony kicked off the game with a brief video that got audiences hyped up, while the country cutie touched all of us with his emotional rendition of the American national anthem. The crowed went wild with applause for each spectacular performance. Dare we say that the music was better than the actual football?

What an amazing game so far, though! The Atlanta Falcons started this match as the underdogs who’ve never won a Super Bowl in their life, but boy how they’ve turned things around. If things continue to go this way for Matt Ryan‘s team, there’s no doubt that they’ll defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The Falcons are up by THREE touchdowns! Can the Patriots catch up in time?

