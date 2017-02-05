Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Meet For Hot Date After She Burns $250K Wedding Dress

FameFlyNet

Mariah Carey is doing a spectacular job of moving on. After releasing a music video in which she sets fire to the $250,000 wedding dress she would have donned had she married fiancé James Packer, the singer hit the town with new beau Bryan Tanaka for a super fun date night.

Mariah Carey, 46, is definitely making a clean break after her split from ex-fiancé James Packer, 49, by ridding herself of memories of her old relationship and making new ones with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 33. Soon after she dropped the music video for her new breakup ballad “I Don’t,” in which she sets fire to a $250,000 custom Valentino wedding dress, believed to be the one she was going to wear during her wedding to the Australian billionaire, Mariah was seen going out for a hot date night in West Hollywood with her new lover.

Bryan was super casual in a khaki tee and jeans, but no one expected the queen to mirror her boyfriend’s outfit. Khaki? Not on Mariah! The “We Belong Together” singer wore a classic, form-fitting black dress with lace-up detail that showed off her very sexy lingerie that was also peeping out from her scooped neckline. Mariah donned gorgeous diamonds, including her all time fave accessory — her glittery butterfly ring. Her bouncy blonde locks were perfectly in place and her bronzed makeup glistening when she met up with Bryan, who is clearly a very, very lucky guy.

It’s good to see Mariah so carefree and happy, especially with how things are said to have ended between her and James. “Mariah feels that James treated her very badly and she wants nothing more to do with him,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Mariah seems to be in good hands with Bryan though, as another insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he treats her like a “princess.” Aww!

