Lady Gaga: Relive Her 8 Best Performances Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Can we all just agree that Lady Gaga was the PERFECT pick for the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show?! If you’re not convinced, take a trip down memory lane with us and relive her best performances EVER to see what we mean. Watch ’em all here!

1. 2009 Video Music Awards — ‘Paparazzi’

A full year before she showed up to the VMAs in a meat dress, Lady Gaga, 30, made headlines at the show for a different reason: Her performance of “Paparazzi” in 2009. She commanded the stage, played piano, and ended with a fake, bloody death, hanging herself from the rafters with a rope. WHOA!

2. 2016 Super Bowl — “National Anthem”

It seems like Gaga has been preparing for her Super Bowl performance for a whole year now! Just last year, she absolutely slayed a rendition of the National Anthem before the game. UNREAL.

3. 2011 Grammy Awards — “Born This Way”

The same year she showed up to the Grammys red carpet in a literal egg cocoon, Gaga hit the stage for a performance of her hit “Born This Way,” and it was incredible. Oh, she also won for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video and Best Female PopVocal Performance — NBD.

4. 2016 Academy Awards — ‘Til It Happens To You’

Gaga brought ALL the feels when she sang her Oscar-nominated track “Til It Happens To You” at the biggest awards show of the year…especially when she concluded the performance by having sexual assault survivors join her onstage.

5. 2015 Academy Awards — ‘Sound Of Music’ Medley

2016 wasn’t Gaga’s first time at the Oscars, either — she sang a medley of The Sound Of Music songs “The Sound Of Music,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and “Climb Every Mountain” at the show in 2016. The film’s star, Julie Andrews, even joined her onstage at the end!

6. 2009 American Music Awards — ‘Bad Romance’ & ‘Speechless’

The 30-year-old rocked crazy costumes, sang amidst raging fire and rocked out on the piano during this epic performance of two of her hits in 2009.

7. 2013 Video Music Awards — ‘Applause’

Gaga made her anticipated return to the VMAs in 2013, and although her rendition of “Applause” was regarded as a bit underwhelming, we have to give her props for the several style and beauty changes throughout a brief performance!

8. 2009 VEVO Launch Event — ‘Speechless’

There are no words.

HollywoodLifers, which Lady Gaga performance was your favorite of all-time? Are you excited to see her sing at the Super Bowl?

