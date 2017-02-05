Bella Hadid Still Loves The Weeknd: He’s ‘Rubbing It In Her Face’ With Selena PDA

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Twitter

Bella Hadid still has unresolved feelings for her ex The Weeknd and is heartbroken about how quickly he’s moved on with Selena Gomez, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why the model thinks he’s ‘rubbing it in her face’ with their PDA pics!

Bella Hadid, 20, is trying her best to move on from her ex The Weeknd, 26, but it’s not exactly easy since he’s constantly flaunting PDA with his new love interest Selena Gomez, 24. “Bella is putting on a brave front but it’s clear she still has feelings for Abel and is hurt by how public he’s being with Selena. She feels like he’s completely rubbing it in her face,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s heartbroken and feels humiliated and embarrassed. It’s torture for her to see picture after picture of Abel and Selena loved up and all over each other.”

Our source added, “She’s on the look out for a new guy because she thinks it will be the best way to get over Abel, but all her friends are urging her to take her time and not jump straight into some kind of rebound romance.” Bella and The Weeknd (Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) broke up last Nov. after a year and a half of dating. Even though they split, they did still wish each other the best!

Bella’s been staying preoccupied with her own life and sky-rocketing career, while Selena and Abel have been enjoying several fun-filled dates and also a romantic trip to Venice, Italy. Even so, the model isn’t letting heartbreak dull her shine, treating fans to a booty baring snap on Feb. 3.

Bella even took a stand for an important cause last weekend. She joined her sister Gigi Hadid, 21, in NYC to protest Donald Trump‘s executive order on immigration, proudly carrying a sign reading, “We are all Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, Jews.” Even though she’s going through a tough time, her fans are confident she’ll bounce back better than ever!

