Azealia Banks Selling Homemade Bleaching Soap After Coming Under Fire For Skin Lightening

Azealia Banks is coming under fire once again — this time for selling homemade skin bleaching soap on her social media pages! Oh boy, will she never learn? HollywoodLife.com has the rundown.

Azealia Banks sure knows how to get people talking — be it good, or bad. The controversial rapper has set the cat among the pigeons yet again, this time by announcing she has started selling homemade skin bleaching soap. Wait, whaaaat?!! The 25-year-old announced her new venture on her Facebook page:

The PINK Miss Amor Bubble Gum Beauty Bar for face – unscented 75g, used for lightening complexion due to uneven tanning, scarring, adds health , radiance and suppleness -With collagen kojic acid and vitamin e -Must be used with sunscreen -Do not exfoliate with this soap. After washing / exfoliating prepare a small amount of lather in the palm of hand and massage it onto the effected area -Let sit for 1-5minutes then rinse. Start with one minute then increase to 5. Follow up with SPF 30 or better during all hours of sunlight to protect from UVA rays . Avoid sun glare off of windows during the daytime while indoors as UVB rays may reverse progress as well. If lightening entire face be mindful to prepare a paste for the ears as well If using near groin , buttocks or bikini line, be sure to utilize a thong to protect sensitive delicate areas

Ouch! As HollywoodLife.com reported, Azealia has come under fire previously for bleaching her own skin, which she compared to “wearing weaves” in a bizarre video she posted on social media. And, seems she’s got everyone talking once again with her latest foray into the beauty market. The majority of comments on Azealia’s Facebook posting are far from positive, with many slamming her over the controversial business venture.

“Tired of seeing more about Cheapy XO than your bomb ass music. Pussy popping, rolling it, shaking it,” wrote one commenter. “Official: Azealia Banks goes on selling soap after her career goes to the sewer!” Wrote another. “Maybe you can wash ya mouth out with it,” suggested another.

