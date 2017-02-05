SplashNews

Ariana Grande’s grandma received the shock of her life on Feb. 4, when Ari sang about not ‘f**king with them good boys.’ Nonna was clearly FLOORED by her expletive lyrics while sitting in the front row at her concert! Watch her hilarious response!

Ariana Grande, 23, treated her grandma to a front row seat at her Las Vegas concert on Feb. 4, but “Nonna” was clearly not prepared for what she was about to witness! Majorie Grande was sitting with her head in her hands, that is, until Ari launched into expletive-filled lyrics for “Bad Decision.” The songstress definitely turned up the heat, performing the hit track for a screaming crowd. While singing about not “f**king with them good boys,” her grandma looked totally shocked and even covered her mouth! Talk about the I’m not mad, but disappointed vibe! WATCH HERE.

Vegas, I love you !! You were soooooo full of love tonight. Thank you from the bottom of my heart !!!!! #dangerouswomantour ♡ @dangerouswomantour A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:57am PST

Ariana’s Dangerous Woman tour is now in full swing and despite her grandma’s dismay, fans have been loving every minute of it! She kicked off her highly-anticipated tour at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on Feb. 3, rocking a sexy Calvin Klein bra and mini skirt. The “Side to Side” singer later switched into another racy ensemble for the special occasion.

Ari is definitely coming into her own, even shutting down slut shamers during the first night of her tour. The songstress clapped back at haters who dissed her after making it clear she didn’t take kindly to being objectified by a fan of rapper boyfriend Mac Miller, 25, back in Dec. 2016.

As a video played in the background of the arena, images flashed reading “grounded,” “playful” and “sexual.” However, when “not asking for it,” came up, fans knew it was her way of firing back at the people who confused her sexual empowerment with “an invitation for disrespect.” Her Dangerous Woman tour concludes in Italy on June 17, so this is only a start of the epic surprises!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ariana’s grandma gave her a scolding later? Let us know!

