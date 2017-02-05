If you’ve ever dreamt of driving a flying car, then you’ll be happy to hear your dream just became a reality! Alfa Romeo just unleashed a dragon (the Alfa Romeo Giulia) during their epic Super Bowl ad that aired during the second quarter, and it’s everything! Watch it here.

“When we were young, we wanted to be epic,” a voice was heard saying in Alfa Romeo’s new Super Bowl ad, which aired during the game’s second quarter. “We rode on the backs of dragons and dreamt of flying cars”

It was just after those words that Alfa Romeo unveiled its brand new automobile, the Alfa Romeo Giulia. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is known for their iconic Super Bowl commercials. Ones in the past features stars like Eminem and Clint Eastwood, but this year’s 60-second commercial didn’t need a famous face. And that’s because the parent company used it’s time slot to highlight the Alfa Romeo Giulia, a European-style sedan that just went on sale last month!

Later in the game, two other commercials aired, further promoting the new vehicle (see them below). The initial Alfa Romeo ad, which was titled “Riding Dragons,” mixed childhood fantasy and wonder with “an iconic brand’s revival,” according to Detroit Free Press. In the clip, a young boy opens his eyes to look at the planets hanging from his bedroom ceiling before running to watch as a space shuttle fly into the sky. Then, obviously, we see images of the new car zooming down the road. And it goes so fast that it really looks like it’s flying!

