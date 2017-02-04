James Robart: 5 Things To Know About Judge Who Blocked Trump’s Muslim Ban

1. Judge James Robart is seriously qualified for his job.

Judge James Robart, 69, attended Whitman College for undergrad and then got his law degree from Georgetown Law School, where he served as administrative editor of the Georgetown Law Journal. James then worked in the private practice until 2003, when former President George W. Bush nominated him as a federal judge in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington. He took the bench in 2004 after being unanimously confirmed. He achieved senior status in the court in 2016.

2. He knows a thing or two about refugees.

“He has been active in the representation of the disadvantaged through his work with Evergreen Legal Services and the independent representation of Southeast Asian refugees,” Republican Senator Orrin Hatch said of James during his confirmation hearing.

3. Community service is very important to him.

James has worked extensively with both the Seattle Children’s Home, which focuses on the mental health needs of children and the Children’s Home Society of Washington, which assists families in providing better lives for their children.

4. He is a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

During a court hearing in August 2016 James became a strong advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement from the bench. “Police shootings resulting in deaths involved 41% black people, despite being only 20% of the population living in those cities,” James said. “Forty-one percent of the casualties, 20% people of the population — black lives matter.” Amen!

5. He sees the court system as a way to help people in times of extreme need.

“Working with people who have an immediate need and an immediate problem that you are able to help with is the most satisfying aspect of the practice of law,” James said during his confirmation hearing. Looks like he definitely stuck to his guns on that one when he blocked President Donald Trump‘s Muslim ban!

