What Does ATBIMS Mean? Nicki Minaj’s Signature Acronym Explained

You may have been just as confused as we were after seeing Nicki Minaj announce her ‘pregnancy’ on Instagram! The rapper captioned her shocking pic with the acronym ‘ATBIMS’ — but what does it mean?

Nicki Minaj, you have thrown us off, big time! The 34-year-old shared a post on the evening of Feb. 4, 2017, showing off a giant pregnant belly and huge boobs, wearing skimpy black lingerie. The “Side 2 Side” singer captioned the photo, “ATBIMS. y’all so childish OMGSKLKZFCBNUF – I was gonna wait to share the news but…”

Now, this caption had us even more confused because we had no idea what ATBIMS stood for! We did some digging and found out that ATBIMS means “all these bitches is my son,” and is a line frequently used in Nicki’s songs. It is basically Nicki’s most famous line and is used to say she is the mother and the queen of rap. One YouTube user counted the line in 14 of Nicki’s songs!

Nicki’s fans were quick to respond to her surprising post ,some sharing their congratulations while others trying to call her bluff! “Omg I am literally crying this is amazing,” one user wrote. “no her belly would have not grown that fast,” another speculated. A different commenter even pointed out, “The picture isn’t real but apparently she pregnant.” Interesting.

Back in December sources told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that all Nicki wanted for her 34th birthday, which was on Dec. 8, was a baby. “Ever since she was a little girl, she’s always dreamed of being a mother — and that’s something Nicki wants,” our insider said. “She wants a baby but her hectic schedule and music hustle hasn’t allowed her to start a family.” Well, now the rapper’s wish may have come true!

Nicki and her ex-fiancé Meek Mill ended things in Jan., and in rage, Meek took to Snapchat to claim that Nicki was, indeed, expecting. In a quickly deleted Snap, the rapper wrote, ““I ain’t tell ya’ll about her being preg… nvm lol.” This is so crazy!

