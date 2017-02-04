‘NFL Honors’ Live Stream: Watch The League Celebrate 2016’s Top Players

Courtesy of NFL Network

It’s time to hand out the highest accolades to the players who really brought it in the 2o16 football season, as the 6th annual ‘NFL Honors’ awards telecast goes down Feb. 4. We’ve got your way to watch the big event from Houston via live stream.

The NFL is showing love to the players who really stood out during the 2016 season with the annual NFL Honors awards show. The league will name its Most Valuable Player, as well as offensive and defensive accolades for players, plays and performances. It takes place Feb. 4 on the eve of Super Bowl 51 from Wortham Theater Center in Houston, TX, so there should be a number of players on hand to accept their big honors.

The two favorites for league MVP are the quarterbacks who led their teams to Super Bowl 51, the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady, 39, and the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan, 31. One QB who managed to beat both of those teams in the 2016 regular season is Russell Willson of the Seattle Seahawks, and the 28-year-old thinks Matt is deserving of the honor. “I think Matt Ryan, it’s been his year,” he told NFL Network’s Total Access. “In my opinion, he’s probably the MVP, in my opinion, just because of the success that he’s had on the football field and how he’s overcome from the year before — he didn’t have a great year before — and he was able to overcome those situations.”

While there doesn’t seem to be an across the board consensus on who will pick up Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year honors as there are so many worthy candidates, it’s a foregone conclusion that Offensive Rookie of the Year will go to either one of the Dallas Cowboys dynamic duo of quarterback Dak Prescott, 23, and running back Ezekiel Elliott, 21. Those two led America’s Team to a 13-3 season and one of the two will definitely walk away with the honor. Other great categories to keep an eye on include Comeback Player of the Year, Performance Play of the Year, Coach of the Year and the always humbling Walter Peyton NFL Man of the Year, which honors a player’s humanitarian and charity work in addition to his on-field efforts.

