To say Liverpool has been experiencing a roller coaster of a Premier League season is a bit of an understatement. When they play Hull City on Feb. 4, will it be one of the highs, or will they come crashing down? There’s only one way to find out!

There are games when Liverpool is arguably the best team in the Premier League, and other games when they simply self-destruct. This is the team that still remains (theoretically) in the hunt for the Premier League title, but also the team that’s been eliminated from both the English Football League Cup and the FA Cup. So, which squad will step on the pitch of KC Stadium to play Hull City? The match is set for 10:00 AM ET so don’t miss a second!

Once seen as the only squad left to challenge Chelsea for the top of the Premier League table, Jurgen Klopp’s, 49, side has hit a four-game winless skid, per Yibada English, including a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Jan. 31. This parade of failures includes being ousted from the EFL cup by Southampton and being bounced out of the FA Cup by Wolverhampton.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are 19th in the Premier League but have pulled off some shocking upsets as of late. They pulled out a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the EFL semifinals, before playing Man U to a 0-0 draw in a Premier League Match.

“I’m impressed, what can I say?” Jurgen said, when asked of his opinion of the Tigers, per This Is Anfield. “It was a pretty interesting challenge. We [assess them] today, finally. A lot of the boys watched the game [against Man U]. A lot of different lineups and systems in games. Even against the power and strength of United, it was OK. Without confidence because of the results, Marco Silva is obviously a good manager.”

That’s a lot of praise from Jurgen. Will Marco, 39, be able to lead his team to another shocking upset? Or will Liverpool realize the opportunities to win the Premier League are dwindling and bring their “A-Game” to this match?

