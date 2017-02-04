Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. New York Knicks Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

This should be huge! The Cleveland Cavaliers travel to Madison Square Garden Feb. 4 to take on the New York Knicks, and with all of the talk of Carmelo Anthony getting traded away from the Big Apple to the Cavs, it should make for one heck of a great game. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream.

The Cleveland Cavaliers need to step things up after dropping five of their last seven games, and hopefully they’ll be able to put up a win as the Eastern Conference leaders head to New York to take on the 11th place Knicks. NY’s front office is still looking to unload Carmelo Anthony, 32, by the Feb. 23 trade deadline and they’ve been in heated talks with Cleveland over shipping Melo off to play alongside pals LeBron James, 32, and Kyrie Irving, 24, in exchange for sending four time all-star Kevin Love, 28, to the Knicks. There should be plenty of emotion on the floor as the game gets the big Saturday night treatment Feb. 4 at 8:30pm EST and you can watch online on ESPN via your cable provider. Scroll down for our link!

The Cavs would love to acquire Carmelo as they make another run at the NBA Championship, as it’s looking more and more like we’ll be seeing a repeat of the 2015 and 2016 finals where they’ll face the league leading Golden State Warriors. Considering two-time MVP Steph Curry, 28, has a dream team of Kevin Durant, 28, Klay Thompson, 26, and Draymond Green, 26, Cleveland wants to build up their own big four before the playoffs roll around. The the sticking point remains that the Cavs don’t want to deal away Kevin, so it will be interesting to see if Melo will make it into Cleveland Gold before his trade deadline.

When the teams last met back on Dec. 7, 2016, the Cavs completely shut down the Knicks with a crushing 126-94 victory, and Cleveland opened up their season against New York back on Oct. 25 with another drubbing in a 117-88 win. LeBron and the guys definitely have the Knicks’ number, so we’ll see if they can make it 3-0 against them this season.

