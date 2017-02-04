Barcelona Vs. Athletic Bilbao Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Athletic Bilbao better beware because Barcelona is going to be on a tear! After being robbed in their last La Liga game, Barca’s going to be furious in this Feb. 4 match. It’s going to be exciting so don’t miss it!

Going into this game, Barcelona is tied with Sevilla for second place in La Liga, just four points behind Real Madrid. They would be closer to the top of the table had they not been robbed of a victory by a ref’s bad call.

Instead, they were forced to settle for a draw, and you can bet Lionel Messi, 29, and crew are done settling. Expect the Blaugrana to go wild on Athletic Bilbao in this match. The game is set for 10:15 AM ET so start the day right – with some sport!

It’s true! Barcelona should be further along in its quest to usurp Real Madrid from the top of La Liga, but a ref threw out a goal scored by Neymar, 24, during a Jan. 29 game with Real Betis. The Brazilian superstar clearly scored a goal, but the official somehow thought otherwise. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, at a time when Barca really needs the points.

It’s no surprise that after the outcry, La Liga has decided to add video replay and video assistant referees in its 2018 season. “We have always defended the use of technology in soccer and, in this case, we believe that video referees is the most advanced option,” La Liga president Javier Tebas, 54, said, according to Fox Sports. “The tests are already underway. I believe that beginning in July 2018, if FIFA approves it, we will start using it.”

That may not be soon enough, especially in this game. Barcelona ousted Athletic Bilbao from the Copa del Rey, eliminating Los Leones in a 3-1 victory in the second half of the Round of 16. However, Bilbao did open up the round with a 2-1 win over Barca, so if Blaugrana aren’t careful, they may end up even further behind Real Madrid than they already are.

Who do you think will win this game, HollywoodLifers?

