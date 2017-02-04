Selena Gomez Poses For Sweet Pic With Justin Bieber’s Pal — Should The Weeknd Be Worried?

Image Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! Selena Gomez shared a cute pic of her and friend Justin Stirling. Ordinarily this wouldn’t be a big deal, but their mutual friend is Sel’s ex-BF Justin Bieber! Hope The Weeknd is okay with this!

Selena Gomez, 23, shared a photo of her and Justin Stirling on Feb. 4, and they looked like they were having a blast! In the vintage-style pic, the “Hands to Myself” singer appears to be leaning on Justin’s back as she stuck out her tongue and pointed at the camera. Justin had less of an animated face, but also put up a peace sign as he stared into the lens. “My boy @justinstirling,” Sel captioned the pic with a heart-eyed emoji. SO sweet!

This might not raise a lot of eyebrows, but we can’t help but think Selena is getting herself into a very tricky situation. Justin is actually Cody Simpson‘s manager and reportedly has a great friendship with Justin Bieber, 23! We’re not exactly geniuses over here, but if Justin S. is around, that could mean JB isn’t that far away! And we have a feeling that wouldn’t make The Weeknd, 27, happy one bit.

The “Starboy” artist was already furious after Biebs dissed him and dubbed his music “whack,” so Sel and JB reconnecting would only put salt in the wound! With that being said, Selena probably knows exactly what she’ doing by taking this pic. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, Selena isn’t worried about making Justin jealous. So if he so happens to see this pic, so be it! Let’s just hope The Weeknd doesn’t take it the wrong way.

HollywoodLifers, what do yo make of this pic of Selena and Justin S.? Do you think Sel and Justin will have a secret meet up behind The Weeknd's back?

