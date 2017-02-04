‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Marie Dishes On Steamy Vegas Hook-Up With Ariana Madix

What happens in Vegas, definitely doesn’t stay there! ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana Marie got candid about the time she hooked up with her co-star Ariana Madix in Sin City! And yes, this story involves tons of alcohol!

Vanderpump Rules co-stars Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix appeared on the The Tomorrow Show with Kevin Undergaro on Feb. 2, to talk about all things sex, love, and relationships, and they spilled it all! Ariana jumped right into it by revealing that she and Scheana had taken a dip in the “lady pool” before. “Basically we were like, best friends but we also, you know, had an attraction to each other. We were also, like, helping each other with, like, guy relationships and I don’t know, it was, it was complicated,” Ariana revealed.

She then took it one step further by recalling the time in Vegas where the combination of multiple drinks led to locked lips. “There was that time in Vegas, in the casino, when we made out,” Ariana said. “Oh my God! Oh, we were so drunk, oh my God.” “We were wasted,”Scheana added.

👯 #BFF #4thofJuly @ariana252525

As the story goes, the girls were in Vegas along with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, when they decided to break away from the pack for some girl time. “At one point, we all went out together, and then Scheana and I kinda disappeared off in the casino somewhere together,” Ariana explained. “Then they found us. I think [Tom] was kinda, like, ‘What the f**k?'” OMG!

Okay, Ariana and Scheana’s Vegas story is definitely news to many, but it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, especially since this isn’t the first time the girls have been honest about their sexual desires. In a previous interview on The Tomorrow Show on Jan. 21, Scheana revealed that she has often fantasized about having a steamy threesome with — wait for it — Kylie Jenner, 19! SO shocking! So it wouldn’t surprise us one bit if the co-stars take another dip in the “lady pool in the near future.

