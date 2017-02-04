Ryan Reynolds Gives Mystery Man A Lap Dance At ‘Man Of The Year’ Harvard Roast

REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds proved once again that he has the best sense of humor! While attending a roast event at Harvard University, the actor stole the show by giving one of the male acts a lap dance! He’s got some pretty risque moves!

Ryan Reynolds, 40, was named Man of the Year by Hasty Puddings Theatricals at the Harvard University roast on Feb 3! And to celebrate the huge honor, the Deadpool star showed some love to some of the theater’s cast members! The actor was caught giving cast member Kyle Whelihan, who acted as Blake Deadly in the hilarious roast performance, a lap dance on stage after he received the MOY award. In photos taken from the event, Ryan was seen popping his butt out and squatting directly in front of Kyle.

Kyle was dressed in an all-white outfit with the white wig to match, that had pink, dip-dyed ends. Both of the guys seemed to be really into it with Ryan making a really focused face, while Kyle threw his hands in the air. SO funny! Ryan continued to put on a comedic, interacting with other cast members. At one point he even gave one of the guys a piggyback ride and played around with some of the stage props! This sounds like a total blast!

Having the best conversation. #goldenglobes A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

But all jokes aside, the actor did take a moment to express how grateful he was for the honor. He also touched on what he truly thought was his biggest accomplishment in his life thus far: his family. His heartfelt message comes shortly after Ryan told Entertainment Weekly on Feb. 3, that his proudest moment was seeing his two daughters, James, 2, and Ines, 4 months connect for the first time. “Just seeing my older daughter be so infuriated with our younger daughter, who’s four months old,” he told EW. “Seeing her kiss and hug her and hold her, it kinda crushed me. But would out anyone else to sleep.” Aww, that’s SO sweet!

Despite Ryan’s sweet tribute, we have to wonder what his wife Blake Lively, 29, thinks about that lap dance! Considering how in love the happy couple seem to be, we’re pretty sure she just laughed it off as she does with many of his practical jokes. Now, that’s what we call love!

