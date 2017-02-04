Rob Pattinson Sends Kristen Stewart Flowers & Sweet Note Ahead Of SNL Performance

REX/Shutterstock

Despite all the bad blood that’s gone before, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are now firmly friends once again. In fact, R-Patz even sent K-Stew some flowers to congratulate her on her upcoming ‘SNL’ performance! Read on for details.

Looks like Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are finally back in a good place once again. As K-Stew prepares to make her big SNL hosting appearance tonight, R-Patz is showing his support for his ex-girlfriend, in a super sweet way. And when it comes to her possibly name checking the Brit during the show, he’s totally not phased!

“Rob isn’t worried about Kristen’s SNL performance,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He knows that if she does make reference to him it will be in a light-hearted way, and there won’t be any malice involved. They’re in a pretty good place these days and talk quite often. Rob even sent Kristen a bunch of flowers with a really sweet supportive note, telling her to ‘break a leg’, he’s super excited for her and how well her career is going right now.”

Meanwhile, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, K-Stew is terrified she will mess up on the big night, but vows to just roll with it if things go wrong. “For six years I’ve been being a total wuss about it. At some point you have to just bite the bullet, you know, and just fail,” she admitted during a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon. On a lighter note she said “it’s been really really fun” rehearsing for the show, so at least she’s having a total blast getting ready for the big night.

The starlet was asked by E! News back in 2010 why she hadn’t hosted the show, as she was at the height of her Twilight popularity back then. She said she hadn’t been asked and that, “I would love to say yes for sure, but that is really, really scary. I am so critical of myself and then also of people who are on the show. It’s like, ‘Nope, you’re not funny — next!’” It may have taken all these years, but she’s finally up for the challenge and we can’t wait to watch!

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in to watch Kristen Stewart hosting SNL tonight? Let us know in the comments!