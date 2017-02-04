Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Posts Instagram With Giant Belly & Boobs — See Pic

OMG! Nicki Minaj posted an Instagram showing off a seriously pregnant belly! WHAT is going on?! Is the rapper really pregnant?

This is crazy! Nicki Minaj, 34, has been cracking jokes about getting into fights all week, but this is on another level! The rapper posted an Instagram on the evening of Feb. 4 flaunting a giant baby bump, wearing sexy black lingerie.

ATBIMS. 😂 y'all so childish OMGSKLKZFCBNUF – I was gonna wait to share the news but… A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

“ATBIMS. 😂 y’all so childish OMGSKLKZFCBNUF – I was gonna wait to share the news but…” Nikki wrote. Instagram users immediately freaked out, writing, “YOURE HAVING A BABY?!?!?!” and “B***H STOP PLAYING!”



The acronym Nicki used in the post, ATBIMS, apparently means “All These Bitches Is My Sons.”

Sources told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Nicki has been hoping for a child for a long time. “Nicki has thought about having a baby for years,” the insider said. Plus, her ex Meek Mill took to Snapchat in early January, claiming she was expecting! “I ain’t tell ya’ll about her being preg… nvm lol” he wrote before quickly deleting the pic. Crazy!

The two broke up on Jan. 5, which Nicki confirmed by sharing on Twitter that she was single and planned to focus on her music for the year. Still, if she is actually pregnant, odds are the father is either Meek or, her on-again-off-again boytoy/bestie, Drake!

We’re a bit speculative here, though! Just three hours ago Nicki posted a photo, dripping in Louis Vuitton, with a flat tummy in a bathing suit. Hmmm… but for all we know, that could have been taken a while ago!

Even so, this week has been filled with pregnancy announcements! Notably, Beyonce announced she and Jay-Z were expecting twins in a sweet Instagram on Feb. 1. Nicki even posted her own Insta congratulating the couple and their daughter Blue Ivy! The rapper posted a photo of Blue, writing “This beautiful little lady bug is so smart & special. You guys have no idea! So Dear Blue, you are going to make an AMAZING big sister. Love always, Nicki.” So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki is really pregnant?! Let us know!

