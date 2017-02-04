Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban May ‘Lead To More Terrorism’ — Expert Explains

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes. President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban may completely backfire and be used as a ‘weapon’ against the United States, an expert tells us EXCLUSIVELY. Even though the President aimed to ‘keep evil out,’ it could actually ‘lead to more terrorism.’

President Donald Trump, 70, signed an executive order last week to bar refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days, causing outrage. He later took to Twitter on Feb. 3, with a message reading, “We must keep ‘evil’ out of our country!” However, his extreme vetting order may invite the hatred in, Lawyer Muzaffar Chishti tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “His ban could actually lead to more terrorism, not less of it. It provides a very important slogan to the people who are opposed to us and who are trying to recruit people for their cause,” he explained while expressing concern for Americans.

Muzaffar said, “President Trump has premised his executive orders on the basis that these are important for increasing and guaranteeing the security of the United States against terrorism.” He also noted, “What many experts are concerned with are that measures like this, which penalize refugees from certain parts of the world, or from certain religions, that they will have counter effects, that they will be used as important weapons by people recruiting terrorists.”

He concluded, “They will say, look, the US is opposed to Muslims and that part of the world and that could be very effectively used in the propaganda against the US as those terrorist organizations are seeking to recruit.” People from all over the country were equally outraged by Donald’s executive order, which also suspended the admission of all refugees for 120 days. Luckily, a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary nationwide restraining order on Feb. 3, immediately overturning Donald’s Muslim ban. However, the battle is clearly not over yet.

