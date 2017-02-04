Marcos Alonso: Watch The Opening Goal That Left Chelsea & Arsenal Fans At War

There was a major foul at the Chelsea vs. Arsenal match on February 4…or was there? Fans are divided over what happened during an impressive goal by Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso at the top of the match. Did he foul Hector Bellerin of Arsenal or not? Watch the goal and decide for yourself?

Something was afoul at the Chelsea vs. Arsenal game at Stamford Bridge, and fans from both teams are livid. Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso pulled off an insanely great goal at the opening of the match, but it game at the price of downing Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin pretty wickedly. Therein lies the problem for fans. Chelsea’s ecstatic supporters think that Hector was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when he got knocked down by Marcos, and Arsenal’s community is convinced that Marcos majorly fouled him by elbowing him in the jaw!

Marcos’ goal was not disallowed when Hector was knocked down, and he wasn’t carded; referee Martin Atkinson didn’t see any problem with it. But poor Hector had to be escorted off the pitch by medical personnel to be evaluated for head injuries, and was benched when deemed too injured to keep playing. How awful. But, it’s all in the risks of the sport, right?

Straight from the @FA's website. Alonso leading with a bent elbow means Bellerin IS in threat of being injured. pic.twitter.com/xdCuzUVidI — Fenton AFC (@TheLankyGooner) February 4, 2017

Hey @fa Bellerin was elbowed in the head by Alonso and the ref didnt spot it. Assuming there'll be retrospective action?…#chears — StatisticallyArsenal (@AFCStatReport) February 4, 2017

Not so fast, says Arsenal fans. They’re convinced that if you look at the replays of the goal, Marcos’ elbow connected with jaw before heading the ball and was therefore intentional. Uh oh. Chelsea had taken the lead after just 12 minutes into the game at Stamford Bridge when the controversial play took place. Chelsea’s Diego Costa headed the ball, which rebounded off the crossbar; Marcos jumped for an epic header to make it into the net. Amazing! But while jumping, he hurls himself into Hector, who is thrown onto the ground. It’s pretty brutal to watch.

Soccer great Graeme Souness told The Telegraph that he believed the play was fair. “[Hector and Marcos] both got eyes for the ball. It’s a shame because Bellerin does get battered, there, but there’s no blame attached to Alonso,” said Graeme. From the mouth of the expert!

