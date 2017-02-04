Malia Obama,18, Dances Till 3 am At Girls Premiere: Inside Her NYC Party Night

REX/Shuttershock

Malia Obama is having a blast in the Big Apple! After the former first daughter was spotted at the ‘Girls’ premiere party, new reports claim the 18-year-old partied until three in the morning! We have the EXCLUSIVE details!

Life after the White House seems to be treating Malia Obama, 18, rather nicely. As previously reported, Malia attended the premiere party for HBO Girls‘ final season at the Lincoln Center on Feb. 2, and apparently she had the time of her life! Despite being in a club setting, Malia was not seen drinking, but just having a good time with her friends, according to reports.

“Malia was very low key. She was very down to earth and nice, and seemed to have a really great time,”a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “She didn’t drink any alcohol, and acted like a lady all night long. She looked like she definitely held her own in a room full of stars, and appears to be a really lovely young woman.” Wow, can we be like Malia when we grow up? The 18-year-old was also spotted dancing at the star-studded event and mingling with other celeb guests, including novelist Zadie Smith, 41. and SNL’s Aidy Bryant, 29. SO cool!

Also, a big Happy Birthday to @zosiamamet, whose birthday was yesterday. Blowing out her candles was an opportunity to showcase the fact that we not only accidentally coordinated outfit colors, but we all had shades of pink eyeshadow. 💅🏼 A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:50am PST

While the party seemed to end around the 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. mark, Malia and friends reportedly headed to a club on NYC’s Lower East Side for the after after party. “Malia came in with one Secret Service guy, and she was dancing with her girlfriends . . . They stayed for about an hour until around 3 a.m.,” an eyewitness told Page Six.That sounds like a blast! And although most people probably recognized her right away, another source close to the publication mentioned that no one approached her.

Malia may have had a late night, but the former first daughter still managed to wake up bright and early for her internship. As we’ve previously told you, Malia is interning at filmmaker Harvey Weinstein’s production company. The teen, who is currently taking a gap year before attending Harvard University in the fall, is doing so well at her internship, that she has been awarded bigger responsibilities! Malia is definitely the perfect example of how to balance both work and a party life!

