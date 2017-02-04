Lady Gaga’s Wildest & Wackiest Outfits Ever- Will Her Super Bowl Look Top Them?

REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga has had a lot of memorable looks over the years and we’ve rounded up the craziest to prepare you for her big Super Bowl halftime show!

Lady Gaga, 30, is renown for her incredible singing voice, but she’s also made a name for herself on the outrageous outfits she’s sported over the years. Before she takes the field at NRG Stadium for the Super Bowl LI show in between the New England Patriots battle against the Atlanta Falcons, we’ve got Lady Gaga’s zaniest outfits together.

Of course, we have to start with the iconic meat dress. The singer wore a dress made of raw beef to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. We’ll never forget it. Then there was the egg. Lady Gaga arrived to the 2011 Grammys inside an egg carried by models. She said she was in the egg for three days! The singer later had an incredible performance in a latex ensemble.

Lady Gaga paid a touching tribute to the late David Bowie at the 2016 Grammy Awards with bright orange-red hair and royal blue make-up and sparkling suit. Then Lady Gaga a haunting moment at the Amfar New York Gala in 2010 when she showed up ghastly pale with a only white leather jacket over her white bra and underwear.

Lady Gaga certainly had plenty buzz-worthy outfits in 2010, especially when she turned up to the Grammys this time with bright yellow hair and a lilac dress that can only be described as out of this world. Or what about that Phantom of the Opera meets The Birds look she sported at the 2009 MTV VMAs red carpet? Between the feathers, high collar, hat, and of course the mask there was just so much to look at. We could go on forever with Lady Gaga’s zaniest looks, but we’ll let you decide which one is the absolute craziest.

