Kristen Stewart Blasts Trump After He Dissed Her For Cheating On Robert Pattinson

There’s a first time for everything! Kristen Stewart made her grand debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the Feb. 4 episode, serving as the superstar host. The former ‘Twilight’ actress captivated the crowd with a stellar opening monologue!

Kristen Stewart, 26, hosted Saturday Night Live for the very first time in her career on Feb. 4, showing off her comedic skills while gracing the iconic 8H stage. Wearing a sexy black dress with a sheer, leather-lined skirt, she embodied her usual calm and cool vibe, while kicking off the show with a quick-witted opening monologue. The actress broke the ice by telling the audience she was their to promote her new film Twilight. Amazing.

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting, to be honest,” Kristen said, “because I know the president is watching and I don’t think he likes me that much!” Kristen went on to tell the audience about Trump’s obsession with her relationship with ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson. “We broke up and then got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane.” Trump tweeted about their relationship on 11 separate occasions back in 2012. The first time, he wrote, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again. Just watch, he can do so much better.” OMG!

After Kristen went through all of Trump’s trolling tweets, she looked right into the camera and spoke to the POTUS, directly. “Donald, if you didn’t like me then, then you’re definitely not going to like me now because I’m hosting SNL and I am soooooo gay, dude.” Go girl!

We knew Kristen was going to bring her A-game when hosting the hit NBC comedy sketch series, since she learned from SNL veterans like Beck Bennett. In the teaser clip released Feb. 1, the starlet was practicing for her highly anticipated gig, and he was giving her a word of advice. He belted out her full name in an over-the-top, Broadway-esque way. “Wow! I wrote for you, too,” she responds to Beck, while singing his first name in a lackluster way. He was clearly not amused!

It was a pretty hilariously awkward promo, just as fans had hoped! In the other clip, she voices her excitement while also addressing her shock of landing the gig, “What’s up guys? I’m Kristen Stewart and I’m here on the SNL stage, because guess what, I’m hosting SNL. What?!” To get prepared for her big responsibilities, she spent the entire week on the 30 Rock set!

Aside from the several hilarious sketches, fans were treated to several star-studded appearances, including one from Alessia Cara. The singer stopped by Rockefeller Plaza in New York City to perform her hit singles for a full crowd, and it’s clear she’s going to knock it out of the park with a voice like hers! She revealed her big news in the sweetest way, taking to social media with a message reading, “well surprise. this is happening. my head is spinning.” What a night!

