Kourtney Kardashian Throwing Shade At Scott? Posts Cute Pic Of Kids As He Parties With Girls

Courtesy of Instagram

While Scott Disick may be having wild nights out with hot girls in Miami, but Kourtney Kardashian has her own idea of what makes Friday night fun. The mom of three posted the sweetest pic of her little ones sleeping as their father continues to party. It’s awfully cold in the shade!

“Friday Night,” Kourtney Kardashian, 37, captioned her sweet photo of kids Mason Disick, 7, and Penelope Disick, 4, fast asleep in their PJs on February 3. Kourtney leads a glamorous life full of parties, events, and tons of fun, but she’s also the mama to three adorable kiddos. That includes little Reign Disick, who’s just 2! It’s easy to forget that her weekends are usually spent at home cuddling with those cuties, instead of hitting all the clubs she can handle — like someone she knows.

While Kourtney’s been caring for the babies, her ex-partner, Scott Disick, 33, has been partying the nights away in Miami. He hasn’t been alone in Miami, either. Scott’s been spotted nearly 24/7 with different girls, including hot model J Lynne! Needless to say, he’s having the time of his life.

This sweet Instagram could be Kourt throwing some shade at the father of her children for not being there with them? Scott had just gotten back from a family vacay to Costa Rica when he detoured to Miami for his fun fest with the bikini babes. Kourtney could be sending him a little message about what he’s missing when he’s away from his family!

It’s odd that Scott’s not jumping at the chance to be home with Kourtney, because the latest promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows how madly in love Scott still is with her!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney was sending a message to Scott with this photo? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.