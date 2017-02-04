Kelly Rowland Confessed She Wanted ‘One More’ Kid Just Before Beyonce Twins News

REX/Shutterstock

Just days after her girl Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with twins, Kelly Rowland chatted with us. Could another baby be in the cards?

We’re still not over Beyonce’s, 35, shocking announcement that she’s pregnant with twins on Feb. 1 and just day later, a report surfaced that Kelly Rowland, 35, was expecting her second child. What?!? Well HollywoodLife.com sat down EXCLUSIVELY to chat with Kelly about her adorable son Titan, 2, his relationship with Blue Ivy, 5, and if there’s another baby on the way.

“It is the sweetest thing!” Kelly said about seeing Titan and Blue Ivy together. Aw we cannot even imagine! “It is the greatest thing about friendship when you are able to grow up together,” she said. She hopes they build a friendship that will last for years. “Your children are able to grow up together and it is just years upon years of beautiful friendship.”Don’t expect anything to get romantic between Titan and Blue when they’re older. “Oh no! They act like cousins!,” Kelly said.

When it comes to having another baby, Kelly says she’s open to it. “I don’t know about that!” she said laughing. “We will see what happens!” She certainly has her hands full with Titan for now. “One more is just fine, I think he is a handful and he is two and tearing up the house and cussing me out and drawing on my walls and stressing me out,” she said. That does sound like the terrible twos!

Despite all the challenges that come with raising a toddler, Kelly loves her life. “Oh my goodness but he is awesome, and I am so blessed to have him,” she said before praising her husband Tim Witherspoon, 59. “His Dad is an excellent Dad and we have a nice little unit us three!” They definitely do!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kelly could be pregnant? Tell us in the comments below!

