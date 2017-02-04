Jamie Dornan Blasts Dakota Johnson Feud Rumors: I Have So Much ‘Love’ For Her

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Jamie Dornan has nothing but love for co-star Dakota Johnson when he sang her praises and they’ll just warm your heart!

Jamie Dornan, 34, could not say enough lovely things about his stunning Fifty Shades co-star Dakota Johnson, 27, at the premiere of their second movie together Fifty Shades Darker. The pair had to get close fast for their steamy scenes in Fifty Shades of Grey and its’ sequel due out Feb. 10. Jamie said the experience made the close.”We’ve got a great sort of love and respect for each other,” he told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet on Feb. 2. “We’re great friends and I think that makes it easier, you know? So it’s definitely more comfortable, ” he said. How great is that?

These two have to film some pretty intimate scenes as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele so it’s nice to hear they’ve grown comfortable around each other.”I was only cast five weeks before we started filming the first movie, and that’s when I met Dakota for the first time,” Jamie said before he added, “it’s been three years, Dakota and I are very close.” The two have become such good friends, Dakota even revealed their ritual before filming those sexy moments.

“Shot of whiskey [and] mints,” the actress said is the secret to their chemistry for their sex scenes. “He does pushups and I just lay there and drink whiskey,” Dakota said. That does not sound like a bad deal! She admitted that there is always a certain level of awkwardness before doing a those scenes, but having been through it before helped.

“It never gets [easy], but because we’ve become so close it was a lot easier to make [the scenes] special,” Dakota said. Jamie said he felt the same back in August about returning as Christian Grey. “I felt more comfortable the second time around,” he said. “There was a lot of pressure the first time.”

