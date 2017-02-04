Perrie Edwards, Gigi Hadid & More: The 15 Hottest Makeup Free Selfies

Courtesy of Instagram

We love a red lipstick or a flawless contour, but there’s nothing more beautiful than celebrities flaunting their natural glow! From Gigi Hadid to Perrie Edwards, click inside the gallery to see the most effortless makeup-free selfies!

There’ nothing wrong with wearing makeup. But now and again, you want to strip off the layers and just snap a selfie in your natural skin. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, 36, and Gigi Hadid, 21, have led the movement in showing off their makeup-free faces, and just as we expected, they are SO gorgeous!

Gigi has often flaunted her natural skin in countless selfies on Instagram. While the super model definitely looks glamorous on the runway with a winged eye and a colorful lip, we have to say that she is completely beautiful with a bare face! And speaking of natural beauty, Perrie Edwards, 23, recently posted a bare selfie on Instagram on Feb. 3, and she looked gorgeous! The singer appeared to use one of the Snapchat filters with the floral halo that matched her icy hair. SO cute!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is another bare beauty! Although the model may have her own makeup and cosmetics line, the lip kit queen isn’t afraid to flaunt her natural skin on social media. In the past, the reality star has shared several selfies of her without makeup on, revealing that she has adorable freckles all over her face. Makeup or not, Kylie is always fierce! And we can’t forget about Demi Lovato, 23, who has also flaunted her freckled face on Instagram in the past.

Alicia is another star who has taken a huge stand for the makeup-free movement back in 2016, when she announced that she would no longer be wearing makeup for shoots, interviews, and everything else in between! The R&B singer started the journey after getting fed up with the stereotypes and brainwashing forced on women in Hollywood. “Every time I left the house, I would be worried if I didn’t put on makeup: What if someone wanted a picture?” She wrote in an essay for Lenny Letter. “These were the insecure, superficial, but honest thoughts I was thinking. And all of it, one way or another, was based too much on what other people thought of me.” So in a way to counter that, she decided to ditch the products and go au natural! “I swear it is the strongest, most empowered, most free, and most honestly beautiful that I have ever felt.” It definitely shows!

Other notable celebs who have taken makeup-free selfies include: Rihanna, 27, Lady Gaga, 30, Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Selena Gomez, 23.

