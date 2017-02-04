Donald Trump Makes Excuses for ‘Killer’ Putin After Slamming Australia & Mexico

Courtesy of Fox News

In a shocking preview of Donald Trump’s highly anticipated interview with veteran journalist Bill O’Reilly, the POTUS praises Russian president Vladmir Putin just days after criticizing longtime U.S allies Mexico and Australia.

Every facet of Donald Trump is a threat to American society. From his policies to his relationships, Donald Trump’s America is vastly different from the America we are used to. The current POTUS’s budding friendship with Russian president Vladmir Putin is frightening, and journalist Bill O’Reilly makes that clear in a preview of his sit-down interview with Trump.

In a teaser of the pre-Super Bowl one-on-one, Trump comes to Putin’s defense when O’Reilly calls the former KGB agent a killer. “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?” Trump flippantly responded. So much for patriotism.

The O’Reilly Factor host then asked Trump if he respects the Russian president. “I do respect him, but I respect a lot of people,” the POTUS responded. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him.” Still, Trump said that he would appreciate Putin’s help in fighting ISIS, and added he would like to mend relations with America’s Cold War nemesis.

Trump’s compliments to the Russian president come just days after he slammed the leaders of both Mexico and Australia. Trump’s heated exchanged with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Jan. 28 was concerning the future of a deal Barack Obama made to allow refugees in Australia to resettle in the US. He reportedly hung up with Turbull after just 25 minutes, even though the call was suppose to be an hour. Prior to hanging up, Trump said the conversation was “the worst by far” he has had with world leaders, according to the Washington Post. Following the call, Trump tweeted that he would “study this dumb deal.”

This wasn’t Trump’s only awkward call last week. He “joked” with Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto that he would deploy troops to Mexico if they could not control the “bad hombres down there.” Not very funny.

