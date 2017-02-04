‘L&HHNY’: DJ Drewski & Sky Landish Reveal Sweet Plans To Have A Baby — Exclusive Interview

Courtesy of Instagram

Is there a ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ baby on the way? ‘L&HH’ power couple DJ Drewski and Sky Landish are thinking about expanding their family with a little one — or two! Check out our EXCLUSIVE interview to find out when they think they’ll take the big step!

After Beyonce, 35, announced her glorious pregnancy with an ethereal photoshoot on February 1, Love & Hip Hop: New York star Sky Landish was just as excited as the rest of us. Beyonce? Twins? Obviously. If her tweets were any indication, the gorgeous fitness guru had a major case of baby fever, and she was hinting to her handsome boyfriend, DJ Drewski, 29, hard. So funny! When HollywoodLife.com sat down with the couple for an EXCLUSIVE interview, they talked the possibility of having kids. They’re definitely open to it — but when?

“I definitely have baby fever. I will not lie about that,” Sky told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But Drew told me I have to wait another year and half until we have a baby. I would love to take the Beyonce route and have two at the same time. But I just want two kids, then I’m done. We might have to do in-vitro so we can get two at once.”

“Yeah you know, first comes love, then come marriage, then comes Sky and the baby carriage,” Drewski told us. “I think right now her baby and her focus should be her business. She’s got Stripnfitness and we produced an event and it was really successful, and that should be her baby right now before changing her body. She’s got all these women that are inspired by her transformation and I just think having a baby right now will set her back at this point.”

I think it's so beautiful that @Beyonce is pregnant with twins, congrats to her ❤❤ @SoDrewski 👶🏼👶🏼🙏🏽 — Skylandish (@SkyLandish) February 1, 2017

Me this morning to drew 🙄 https://t.co/jHvLkkC0WN — Skylandish (@SkyLandish) February 2, 2017

Sky definitely disagrees with her beau on that one. Her fitness business is based on her incredible weight loss journey, and she knows what it takes to stay fit. Pregnancy isn’t the same thing as simply gaining weight; it’s about carrying a baby! Sky argued that she’s lost a ton of weight before; what’s stopping her from doing it again?

“What I say is, I did this all myself, I lost 70 pounds, I can do it again because I know how to do it now,” she said. “I am very health conscious so it’s not like I will have an unhealthy body. And the way I designed the program I can always hire the trainers to do the parties. His argument is that people are coming to see me, but in a year and half that may have to change.”

HollywoodLifers, are you hoping that DJ Drewski and Sky have a baby soon? Tell us in the comments!

