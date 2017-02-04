‘L&HHNY’: DJ Drewski & Sky Landish Reveal Racist Hate Mail For Being Interracial Couple

Image Courtesy of Instagram

This is terrible! There are a lot of haters that don’t want to see ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ DJ Drewski and Sky Landish together! And in an effort to tear them apart, the couple EXCLUSIVELY revealed that they receive tons of racist hate mail!

DJ Drewski , 29, and Sky Landish spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com on Feb. 4, about the racism they endure as a result of them being together. “Drew and I get hate mail for being an interracial couple,” Sky, who is African American, said about her relationship with Drew. “It’s been bad, almost on the verge of being stalked. It’s not all giggles and good times.” OMG, that has to be really terrifying!

Drew, who is of Irish and Italian descent, also described some of the hurtful comments that he receives personally on a day-to-day, whether that be on social media or through mail. “As soon as we were exposed on national tv, people just popped off, they were really hateful,” he said. “They are saying stuff like Drewski’s family is part of the clan and Sky supports the klan. Weird crazy stuff like that. I’m Italian and Irish; I wouldn’t even been allowed to be a part of the Klan.” That’s just not cool!

And that’s not all! Drewski said he has even been harassed about his relationship while he’s working events as a DJ. “They give subliminal threats,” he added. “They were sending letters every event I’d be Dj’ing at, saying, ‘don’t support Drewski, he’s a part of the KKK and his girlfriend is a supporter.'” That’s insane!

Drewski and Sky initially debuted their love for one another on Love & Hip Hop: New York’s seventh season. Despite a couple of situations, the couple seem to be extremely happy with one another. And they previously revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the were interested in planning a family together. Aww! It’s terrible that in 2017 interracial couples still have to endure this type of hate and harassment. But hopefully these two are able to keep the haters out and only let the love in!

