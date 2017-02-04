Dakota Johnson Sizzles In Sexy Lingerie & More In Hot New ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Pics

Courtesy of Universal

Ooh la la! Dakota Johnson shows some skin as Anastasia in new pics from ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ that you just have to see!

Check out Dakota Johnson, 27, looking stunning in sexy black lace corset as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, Fifty Shades Darker due out Feb. 10. In the new pics, fans don’t learn much more than what has already been in the trailers, but hey Ana and Christian are still nice to look at!

In another pic, Dakota looks slightly worried, but so lovely in a crimson dress with spaghetti straps that perfectly matches her lipstick. Stunning! Then there’s Dakota fondly gazing at someone (Christian?) in a man’s button down with just a cute pair of panties on. So casual, but also so sexy!

We also get treated to some Jamie Dornan, 34, as Christian Grey, but he’s not with Ana in one pic. He’s standing with Kim Basinger, 63, who plays Elena Lincoln. What could she possibly be talking to Christian about? Hmmm. Kim looked super elegant in a black dress with white around the edges of her sleeves and a simple strand of pearls. We get a peak at another new character in the series, a distraught Leila Williams played by Bella Heathcote, 29.

What about that swoon-worthy pic of Ana and Christian with their foreheads pressed together? Aw! You got to love the photo of the couple clinking glasses of champagne next to a city view. It doesn’t get any more romantic than that! There’s one picture that’s positively a Cinderella moment and that’s Ana walking through a closet full of gorgeous evening gowns. Sigh! There’s plenty of photos of Ana in chosen grey slinky silk gown and she’s even got her masquerade mask on in some. All these new looks at Fifty Shades Darker just make us more excited to see it!

