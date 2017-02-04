Super Bowl LI: Bruno Mars & More At The Hottest Pre-Game Parties In Houston

REX/Shutterstock

The Super Bowl is the biggest day and night in sports — but the weekend is the time to party! From ESPN’s Friday night bash, to the model-filled Leather & Laces Party, to Taylor Swift’s star-studded DIRECTV NOW concert, Houston, Texas was crawling with stars over the weekend.

It’s time to party! As the celebrities got comfortable down in Texas on February 3 getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday, they had to fill their time somehow. Why not by partying the night away? There were bashes all over Houston on Friday and Saturday, going up until Super Bowl LI on February 5! Anyone who was lucky enough to attend the NFL Network party was treated to a performance by T.I. — who, by the way, showed up to the bash with a hot new girl who wasn’t Tiny!

Bruno Mars had a bash at Club Nomadic and wound up performing, too! Ja Rule and Ashanti hit up the Barstool Sports party at Rich’s; Fergie and DJ Khaled conquered the ESPN party, while Jenny McCarthy and hubby Donnie Wahlberg made appearances at the Leather and Laces party at Hughes Manor.

Saturday brought even more parties — the Rolling Stone party with Diplo and Nas, the Maxim party with Travis Scott, the Big Game Big Give event with Josh Brolin, Michael Phelps and David Schwimmer and part two of the Leather and Laces party with Sara Sampaio and Emily Ratajkowski.

Naturally, one of the biggest events of the weekend (besides the game of course),was Taylor Swift‘s DirecTV concert event, co-hosted by Mark Cuban’s AXS TV, which went down on Feb. 4 at Club Nomadic in Houston. The audience was absolutely packed with stars. Aaron Rodgers, Adriana Lima, Chris Evans and Lea Michele are just a few of the stars at the party, along with Taylor’s friends John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

