Blac Chyna Flaunts Bare, Flat Tummy Just Three Months After Giving Birth To Baby Dream

Hot mama! Blac Chyna showed off her thin, post-baby figure in an all-black ensemble during a recent outing and truly looks better than ever! Whatever she has been doing the last three months has been working! See her awesome bod!

Blac Chyna, 28, may be taking some advice from fitness guru/future sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian when it comes to losing her baby weight, because she is looking amazing! Just three months after giving birth to baby Dream, Blac was out and about in Beverly Hills on Feb. 3 wearing an all-black look that showed off her taut tummy!

On January 21, Blac took to Snapchat to let fans know she had lost 34 pounds since giving birth in November, and to shun rumors she had gone under the knife to quickly loose the weight. The quick clip showed her stepping a scale and was captioned “From 192.2 to 158.2.” Go girl! The mother of Dream and King Cairo told E! News she plans to get her post-baby weight down to 130 lbs, but because she had Dream via C-Section, her recovery process was a little longer than usual. Still, showing off long blonde locks and swinging a Moschino bag, Blac looked thin and well on her way to achieving her goal in these recent shots!

Blac is definitely proud of her body and her progress. Just last week, she took Instagram to share a series of nude photos to celebrate the start of Black History Month. In pictures, Blac poses fully nude, baring her nipples and butt, with green and white paint all over her body. The internet quickly erupted comparing Blac’s photos to Kim Kardashian’s body paint shoot back in 2015, but the two were pretty unique in symbolism. Blac’s photos distinctly celebrate black history and culture. She is truly glowing in the series of photos and shows off more of that great figure she’s working hard for!

