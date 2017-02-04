Is Biggie Smalls Alive? Fans Go Crazy After Lookalike Posts Selfie — See Pic

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram

Could it be true?! Has Biggie risen from the dead? A Notorious B.I.G doppelgänger sent fans of the late rapper into a frenzy after his pic went viral! See the crazy reactions!

Biggie Smalls’ murder 19 years ago has remained a mystery, but fans speculated that the Notorious B.I.G was alive after a lookalike appeared in a man’s viral bachelor party photo! Nothing like a good conspiracy theory.

In the bachelor party photo, a group of men in suits smile for the camera, while one, larger men stands to the side of the frame, staring into the camera. Could it be the hip-hop legend!?

“I don’t know if I was too drunk last night but I swear biggie came to my bachelor party…. Biggie is alive… #hangoverpt4 #biggieisalive,” Nass Kitojo captioned his picture. Instagram users quickly swarmed to the photo, sharing their excitement over the Biggie lookalike. “This is crazy it really looks like him #WOW,” one commenter said. “I’m not a fan of Biggie my thing is 2Pac always but D**n that dude 4real looke like Biggie D**n I’m talk 4real,” another shared.

Biggie, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was shot four times and killed in Los Angeles, CA on March 9, 1997. No charges were ever filed in connection to his murder.

While Biggie probably isn’t alive, much to his fans dismay, his beloved music is, and his ex-wife Faith Evans is working hard to keep it that way. Faith, who is well-known for her role on the reality show Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta announced that she will be releasing a Notorious B.I.G duets album on May 19, two days from what would have been the rapper’s 45th birthday.

According to Faith’s website, the album will contain 25 tracks, featuring the rapper’s original vocals combined with Faith’s recently recorded music. “This project is my creative reflection of the love we had and the bond we will always have,” Faith said in a statement. “I’m elated to share this musical journey with our fans!”

We can’t wait to hear! HollywoodLifers, do you think this man looks like Biggie Smalls? Let us know!

