Pregnant Beyonce Adds Special Guest Stars To Coachella Performance — New Details

Image Courtesy of Beyonce.com

The show must go on! Despite being heavily pregnant when she headlines Coachella in April 2017, Beyonce is still planning on rocking that stage. She has a secret weapon up her sleeve to keep it awesome, too: special guests! We have all the details, right here!

Beyonce, 35, reportedly has two special guests signed on for her headlining performance at Coachella 2017. And we mean besides the buns in her oven! After blessing the planet with the news that she’s pregnant with twins, the Beyhive was concerned that she wouldn’t be able to go on with her highly-anticipated show at Coachella in April 2017. But this is Beyonce we’re talking about, for heaven’s sake! Two major artists, still unnamed, are allegedly going to perform alongside her at Coachella as support, according to a new report. Talk about amazing!

The artists still remain unnamed at this point, but one is from the Roc Nation roster, and another is from a different label — but a close Beyonce friend, according to a report from TMZ. Get the rumor mills churning, because that could be anyone. Roc Nation, Jay Z‘s label, reps so many amazing artists who could be at Coachella with Bey. Peep at just a few of their big names: Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Grimes, Haim, Meek Mill, Rihanna, Santigold, Shakira, T.I., and duh, Jay Z!

We all know how insane her collaborations with Jay are. Plus, she’s already carrying around two of them onstage with her. If we want to get really out there with the speculation, they also rep metal acts Korn and Coheed and Cambria. Even Gavin Rossdale! It’s impossible to say who the artist from another label could be. Beyonce’s alleged Coachella collaborators have reportedly already 100% committed to the festival performances, and apparently were deemed awesome enough to know about her pregnancy way in advance before committing, according to the report. Must be nice!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is performing with Beyonce at Coachella? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.